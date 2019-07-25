UrduPoint.com
10 Killed As Three Blasts Rock Kabul

Muhammad Irfan 35 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 01:52 PM

At least 10 people, including several women and a child, were killed and 41 others wounded by a series of blasts that rocked the Afghan capital Thursday ahead of the election season

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :At least 10 people, including several women and a child, were killed and 41 others wounded by a series of blasts that rocked the Afghan capital Thursday ahead of the election season.

The three blasts occurred amid a wider surge in violence in Kabul and around Afghanistan, where nine of a family members were killed in an eastern province Thursday while heading to a wedding.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for one of the Kabul blasts, which occurred just three days before the official campaign season for the September 28 presidential election gets underway.

Previous polls have been marred by violence and bloodshed from the Taliban and other insurgent groups who refuse to recognise Afghanistan's fragile democracy.

According to interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi, the first blast occurred around 8:10 am (0340 GMT) when a suicide bomber riding a motorcycle hit a bus in eastern Kabul. He said the bus belonged to the ministry of mines and petroleum.

A second explosion happened nearby soon after, with a third coming in a separate district also in eastern Kabul, Rahimi added.

Health ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said the toll from the blasts was at least 10 dead, including five women and a child, and 41 wounded.

The attacks come as the US is negotiating for a deal that would see foreign forces pull out of Afghanistan in return for a ceasefire and various Taliban security guarantees, including a pledge that the country will not become a safe haven for terror groups.

