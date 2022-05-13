10 killed in deadliest recent Syria rebel attack

Syrian rebels killed 10 soldiers in northern Syria Friday, in the deadliest such attack since a truce deal reached over two years ago, a war monitor and state media said

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Syrian rebels killed 10 soldiers in northern Syria Friday, in the deadliest such attack since a truce deal reached over two years ago, a war monitor and state media said.

Nine soldiers were also wounded in the attack, Syria's official news agency SANA reported, quoting a military source.

"Around 9:30 this morning terrorists targeted an army bus" in the west of Aleppo province, SANA said, quoting the source.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights had reported earlier on Friday that "pro-regime fighters" died in the assault.

It was not immediately clear whether it was carried out by the area's dominant militant group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), or other rebel forces, the monitor said.

The attackers fired an anti-tank guided missile at a bus carrying pro-regime fighters back to their home villages, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP.

He said six rebel fighters were killed this month in similar attacks conducted by regime soldiers or allied militia.