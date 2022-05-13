UrduPoint.com

10 Killed In Deadliest Recent Syria Rebel Attack

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2022 | 06:53 PM

10 killed in deadliest recent Syria rebel attack

Syrian rebels killed 10 soldiers in northern Syria Friday, in the deadliest such attack since a truce deal reached over two years ago, a war monitor and state media said

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Syrian rebels killed 10 soldiers in northern Syria Friday, in the deadliest such attack since a truce deal reached over two years ago, a war monitor and state media said.

Nine soldiers were also wounded in the attack, Syria's official news agency SANA reported, quoting a military source.

"Around 9:30 this morning terrorists targeted an army bus" in the west of Aleppo province, SANA said, quoting the source.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights had reported earlier on Friday that "pro-regime fighters" died in the assault.

It was not immediately clear whether it was carried out by the area's dominant militant group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), or other rebel forces, the monitor said.

The attackers fired an anti-tank guided missile at a bus carrying pro-regime fighters back to their home villages, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP.

He said six rebel fighters were killed this month in similar attacks conducted by regime soldiers or allied militia.

Related Topics

Attack Army Syria Died Aleppo Media

Recent Stories

Textbook Board, provincial govt on same page regar ..

Textbook Board, provincial govt on same page regarding books' printing

44 seconds ago
 Material for installation of pending tubewell conn ..

Material for installation of pending tubewell connections released

45 seconds ago
 PBM MD resigns, highlights achievements

PBM MD resigns, highlights achievements

47 seconds ago
 At Least 3 Worshipers Hurt in Kabul Mosque Blast - ..

At Least 3 Worshipers Hurt in Kabul Mosque Blast - Reports

49 seconds ago
 Chairperson women parliamentary caucus visits Swat ..

Chairperson women parliamentary caucus visits Swat Dar-ul-Aman

8 minutes ago
 PPP KP nominates president for Ulema & Mashaikh Wi ..

PPP KP nominates president for Ulema & Mashaikh Wing

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.