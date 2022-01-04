UrduPoint.com

10 Killed In Landslide In China's Guizhou

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2022 | 02:24 PM

The death toll has climbed to 10 after a landslide hit a construction site in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province Monday, local authorities said Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The death toll has climbed to 10 after a landslide hit a construction site in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province Monday, local authorities said Tuesday.

The landslide occurred at around 7 p.m.

on Monday, according to the municipal government of Bijie. It said that four others remain missing.

More than 1,000 people from emergency, fire, and public security departments have rushed to the scene to search for the missing.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has sent personnel to the scene to guide the rescue efforts.

