10 killed in Syria rebel attack, deadliest in years: monitor

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Syrian rebels killed 10 pro-regime fighters in northern Syria on Friday, in the deadliest such attack since a truce deal reached more than two years ago, a war monitor said.

It was not immediately clear whether the attack was carried out by the area's dominant jihadist group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), or other rebel forces, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The attackers fired an anti-tank guided missile at a bus carrying pro-regime fighters back to their home villages, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP.

He said six rebel fighters were killed this month in similar attacks conducted by regime soldiers or allied militia.

Friday's death toll was the heaviest reported in pro-government ranks from a rebel attack since a truce agreement brokered by key foreign powers Russia and Turkey in March 2020.