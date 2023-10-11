10 killed,1188 injured in 1144 RTCs in Punjab

At least ten people were killed and 1188 injured in 1144 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) At least ten people were killed and 1188 injured in 1144 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 571 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 617 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 593 drivers, 37 underage drivers, 157 pedestrians, and 448 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 290 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 300 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 87 in Multan with 75 victims and at third Faisalabad with 72 RTCs and 70 victims.

According to the data 1004 motorbikes, 75 auto-rickshaws, 107 motorcars, 17 vans, 12 passenger buses, 23 trucks and 116 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.