10 migrants dead, 30 hurt in Turkey bus crash: official

Ten illegal immigrants died Wednesday and 30 were injured when the driver of a packed minibus refused an order to stop and crashed into a shop in northwest Turkey, local officials and media said

The driver ignored an order by a security official to halt, speeding up instead and crashing into a shop near the Greek border, the office of the governor of Edirne province said in a statement.

The private DHA news agency said there were 40 people in theminibus. All 30 survivors were injured.

The nationality of the illegal immigrants was not known.