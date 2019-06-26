UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Migrants Dead, 30 Hurt In Turkey Bus Crash: Official

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 49 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 01:47 PM

10 migrants dead, 30 hurt in Turkey bus crash: official

Ten illegal immigrants died Wednesday and 30 were injured when the driver of a packed minibus refused an order to stop and crashed into a shop in northwest Turkey, local officials and media said

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Ten illegal immigrants died Wednesday and 30 were injured when the driver of a packed minibus refused an order to stop and crashed into a shop in northwest Turkey, local officials and media said.

The driver ignored an order by a security official to halt, speeding up instead and crashing into a shop near the Greek border, the office of the governor of Edirne province said in a statement.

The private DHA news agency said there were 40 people in theminibus. All 30 survivors were injured.

The nationality of the illegal immigrants was not known.

Related Topics

Injured Governor Turkey Driver Died Edirne Border Media All

Recent Stories

PTCL launches its Flagship Summer Internship Progr ..

3 minutes ago

Russia-US-Israel Security Talks to Lay Foundation ..

47 seconds ago

India turned IOK into a slaughter house: Jammu and ..

55 seconds ago

Asian markets and gold drop, dollar boosted on Fed ..

3 minutes ago

Govt to open 28 new Rescue-1122 stations in KP

3 minutes ago

Balochistan National Party (BNP) leaders call on P ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.