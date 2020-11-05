10 more U.S. soldiers, civilians in S.Korea test positive for COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

Five more U.S. soldiers and five other individuals in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday

SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Five more U.S. soldiers and five other individuals in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.

The USFK said in a statement that 10 USFK-affiliated individuals were confirmed with COVID-19 after arriving in South Korea between Oct. 23 and Nov. 3.

One service member and one dependent arrived at Osan Air Base on U.S. government-chartered flights from the United States on Oct. 28 and Nov. 2 respectively. The Osan Air Base is located in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of Seoul.

Four service members and four dependents arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on international commercial flights on Oct. 23 and 26, and Nov. 1, 2, and 3 respectively.

The confirmed patients have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at Camp Humphreys and Osan Air Base, both of which are located in Pyeongtaek.

The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 288, according to Yonhap news agency.

Worry remained here over the virus spread. In the latest tally, the country reported 125 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 27,050.

The daily caseload stayed above 100 for two straight days due to small cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

"Despite the recent confirmed cases, USFK remains at a high level of readiness with less than 1 percent of its active-duty service members currently confirmed positive with COVID-19," the USFK said.