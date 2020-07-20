10 more U.S. soldiers, families in S.Korea test positive for COVID-19

Ten more U.S. soldiers and their family members tested positive for COVID-19 amid rising concerns here about imported cases, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday

The USFK said in a statement that six USFK service members and four dependents were confirmed with the virus after arriving in South Korea between July 12 and 15.

Five service members and four dependents arrived at the Osan Air Base on U.S. government chartered flights from the United States on July 12, 14 and 15. The Osan Air Base is located in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of Seoul.

One service member arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, from the United States on a commercial flight on July 13.

Among the total, two individuals were symptomatic with minor symptoms, with four later developing symptoms, the USFK noted.

The confirmed patients have been transferred to a designated isolation facility on either Camp Humphreys or Osan Air Base both in Pyeongtaek.

The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 98, according to Yonhap news agency.

It came amid growing worry here about the imported cases. In the latest tally, South Korea reported 26 more cases of the COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the combined number of infections to 13,771.

Of the new cases, 22 were imported from overseas, lifting the total reading to 2,067. It kept rising in double figures for 25 straight days.

"Despite the confirmed cases, USFK remains at a high level of readiness with less than 1 percent of its active duty service members who are currently confirmed positive for COVID-19," the USFK statement added.