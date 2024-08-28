Open Menu

10 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Operation In West Bank: Red Crescent

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2024 | 07:37 PM

At least 10 Palestinians were killed Wednesday in Israeli raids and strikes in the occupied West Bank, the Red Crescent said, in what the army described as a "counterterrorism operation"

Two Palestinians were killed in the city of Jenin, four others in a nearby village, and four more in a refugee camp near the town of Tubas, Red Crescent spokesman Ahmed Jibril told AFP.

He added that 15 others had been wounded.

The Israeli army said early Wednesday it was carrying out "a counterterrorism operation" in the cities of Jenin and Tulkarem in the northern West Bank.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on X that the army was "operating in full force since last night" in refugee camps in the two cities "to dismantle Iranian-Islamic terror infrastructures established there."

He said Iran was "working to establish an eastern front against Israel" in the West Bank, "following the Gaza and Lebanon model, by funding and arming terrorists and smuggling advanced weapons from Jordan.

"

He added: "We must address this threat with the same determination used against terror infrastructures in Gaza including temporary evacuation of residents and any necessary measures. This is a war, and we must win it."

Violence in the West Bank has surged alongside the war in Gaza, with more than 650 Palestinians killed by Israeli troops and settlers since Hamas's October 7 attack, according to an AFP tally based on Palestinian health ministry figures.

At least 19 Israelis have been killed in Palestinian attacks during the same period, according to Israeli officials.

But while Israeli military operations have become a daily occurrence in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, it is rare for them to be carried out in multiple cities simultaneously.

In recent weeks Israeli operations in the West Bank have focused on the north of the territory, where armed groups fighting against Israel are particularly active.

