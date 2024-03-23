(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Ten people aged 29 to 55 were killed in a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in the Mongolian capital, the country's national police agency reported on Saturday.

Early Saturday morning, local police received a report that 10 people lost their lives in a house in the Songinokhairkhan District of Ulan Bator when they were sleeping.

A preliminary investigation said their deaths may be related to the smoke from the stove's chimney.

Housing has been one of the most pressing issues in Mongolia, especially in the capital, home to more than half of the country's population of 3.5 million.

Over half of Ulan Bator's residents live in its ger districts, with no running water, central heating or sewerage systems. They burn processed fuel and other flammable materials to keep warm and cook meals.