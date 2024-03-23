10 People Die Of Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Mongolia's Capital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Ten people aged 29 to 55 were killed in a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in the Mongolian capital, the country's national police agency reported on Saturday.
Early Saturday morning, local police received a report that 10 people lost their lives in a house in the Songinokhairkhan District of Ulan Bator when they were sleeping.
A preliminary investigation said their deaths may be related to the smoke from the stove's chimney.
Housing has been one of the most pressing issues in Mongolia, especially in the capital, home to more than half of the country's population of 3.5 million.
Over half of Ulan Bator's residents live in its ger districts, with no running water, central heating or sewerage systems. They burn processed fuel and other flammable materials to keep warm and cook meals.
Recent Stories
Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89
Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day
No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President
Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province
Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024
PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection
Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee
Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas
Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman
Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote
More Stories From World
-
UN slams deadly terrorist attacks in Moscow4 minutes ago
-
Earth Hour 2024: World 'giving an hour' for sustainable nature, climate5 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia distributes dates and Iftar meals in Cambodia during Ramadan14 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 1,400 food baskets in Sudan15 minutes ago
-
Two dead, oil refinery on fire after drone attacks in Russia15 minutes ago
-
China sees robust increase in new foreign-invested firms25 minutes ago
-
PM, FM strongly condemn Moscow terror attack45 minutes ago
-
US Senate passes government funding bill, averting shutdown55 minutes ago
-
Celtics take down Pistons for eighth straight win, Lakers claw past 76ers1 hour ago
-
UN Security Council vote on new Gaza ceasefire text postponed to Monday: diplomats2 hours ago
-
84th Pakistan Day celebrated with national spirit, great fervor in Beijing, China2 hours ago
-
World leaders condemn Russian concert hall attack2 hours ago