UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 People Killed In South Sudan Plane Crash

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 01:06 PM

10 people killed in South Sudan plane crash

At least ten people, including the two pilots, died when a plane crashed at an airstrip in South Sudan's Jonglei state, the region's governor and the airline said

Juba (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :At least ten people, including the two pilots, died when a plane crashed at an airstrip in South Sudan's Jonglei state, the region's governor and the airline said.

The airline said all aboard the commercial plane died late afternoon Tuesday when it took off from the airstrip at Pieri on a return flight to Juba.

It could not give a specific death toll, saying up to 24 people could have been on the flight.

"It was with great shock and horror to receive the news of the plane crash (HK-4274) of South Sudan Supreme Airline," Governor Denay Jock Chagor said in a statement sent to AFP Wednesday.

"Ten people including the two pilots lost their lives," he added.

Ayii Duang Ayii, director of South Supreme Airlines, told AFP Wednesday that it was "not clear how many people" were on board the flight.

"But the first information communicated to us was that there were 11 people on board," the director said.

"We are still working to send a team... to establish for us the facts. All on board died," he said.

"The plane left to Pieri well, landed well and when it was taking off back to Juba that was when it crashed," Ayii Duang Ayii added.

Related Topics

Governor Died Juba Sudan All From

Recent Stories

Motorway Gang-rape case: Abid Malhi, Shafqat Bagga ..

11 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks finish with gains 03 march 2021

15 seconds ago

Week-long training of officers starts at ETC Islam ..

17 seconds ago

Baloch Culture Day celebrated at Islamia Universit ..

2 minutes ago

UPDATE - Two People Die in South Korea After Recei ..

5 minutes ago

10 rockets hit Iraq base hosting US troops: securi ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.