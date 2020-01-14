UrduPoint.com
10 People Missing In Northwestern China After Road Collapse - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 07:20 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) At least 10 people are missing after a road collapse involving a bus in the capital of China's northwestern Qinghai province, The Beijing news newspaper reports.

The accident occurred on Monday afternoon, the newspaper said citing local authorities on Tuesday.

When part of the road collapsed in the city of Xining, in front of the Great Wall Hospital, a public bus fell into the hole and an explosion occurred.

According to local authorities, 10 people have been confirmed missing and 15 others were injured. All the injured have been taken to the hospital.

Search and rescue work continues and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

