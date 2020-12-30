10 sentenced for border crossing crimes in China

(@FahadShabbir)

SHENZHEN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :A local court in south China on Wednesday sentenced 10 people to prison terms of seven months to three years for organizing illegal border crossings and illegally crossing the border.

Tang Kaiyin and Quinn Moon were respectively sentenced to three years and two years in prison after being convicted of organizing illegal border crossings for others, according to a verdict handed down by the Yantian District People's Court in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province.

The two were respectively fined 20,000 Yuan (about 3,064 U.S. Dollars) and 15,000 yuan. Eight other defendants were sentenced to seven months in prison with fines of 10,000 yuan each for sneaking across the border.