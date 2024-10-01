10 students killed in school bus fire during sightseeing trip in Thailand

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) At least 10 students were killed and as many others injured after their school bus caught fire in Thailand on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in the capital Bangkok, the Thai public broadcaster reported.

According to the report, the students belonged to northern Uthai Thani province and were on their way to sightseeing in the Thai capital.