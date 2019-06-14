UrduPoint.com
10 Syrian Nationals Arrested For Illegal Entry In Lebanon

Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 05:17 PM

10 Syrian nationals arrested for illegal entry in Lebanon

Lebanon's state security arrested Friday a Syrian national for facilitating the illegal entry of nine Syrian refugees to Lebanon, local media reported

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Lebanon's state security arrested Friday a Syrian national for facilitating the illegal entry of nine Syrian refugees to Lebanon, local media reported.

All 10 Syrian nationals were arrested in south of Litani and they were referred to a police station in Rashaya al-Fakhar for further investigations and other legal procedures, according to Elnashra, an online independent newspaper.

The Lebanese security forces have been trying to crack down on smuggling in areas close to the border with Syria.

Also, Lebanon's Higher Defense Council instructed the country's General Security to send away Syrian refugees who entered Lebanon in an illegal way to curb human trafficking.

