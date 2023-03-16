UrduPoint.com

10 Terror Suspects, 1 Convicted DHKP-C Terrorist Released From Prison In Greece

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 09:09 PM

At least 11 people, including one convicted DHKP-C terrorist, have been released from prison in Greece, according to local media on Thursday

ATHENS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :At least 11 people, including one convicted DHKP-C terrorist, have been released from prison in Greece, according to local media on Thursday.

Out of 11, only one of them was sentenced to 18 months after being found guilty for possession of weapons, while 10 others were acquitted, the EFSYN newspaper reported. However, that convict was released as he was remanded in custody for three years.

In March 2020, Greek counter-terrorism police carried out operations against the terror group in Exarcheia and Sepolia regions in the capital Athens.

During the raids, security forces found a tunnel under a house in Exarcheia and seized many heavy weapons, while they arrested over 20 terror suspects.

The DHKP-C has been responsible for numerous terror attacks in T�rkiye, including the 2013 attack on the US Embassy in Ankara that killed a Turkish security guard. The group is also listed as a terrorist organization by T�rkiye, the US, and EU.

