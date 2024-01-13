10 volumes of "The Development History of Marxism" published

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The People's Publishing House has published 10 volumes of "The Development History of Marxism," the largest and most comprehensive work in this regard so far.

With a total of 7 million Chinese characters, the series of books provides a comprehensive perspective to fully expound the historical process of the formation and development of Marxism over more than 170 years.

It focuses on summarizing the historical experience of innovative development in Marxism, as well as shedding light on the latest theoretical achievements in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context.

The compilation of the 10 volumes began in 2014.