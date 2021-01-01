10-year fishing ban starts in key waters of Yangtze River

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WUHAN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :A launch ceremony of the fishing ban in key waters of Yangtze River was held in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province on Thursday.

According to the central government's plan, a complete 10-year fishing ban is imposed in key waters of the Yangtze, China's longest river starting Friday