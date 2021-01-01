UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10-year Fishing Ban Starts In Key Waters Of Yangtze River

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 03:24 PM

10-year fishing ban starts in key waters of Yangtze River

A launch ceremony of the fishing ban in key waters of Yangtze River was held in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province on Thursday

WUHAN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :A launch ceremony of the fishing ban in key waters of Yangtze River was held in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province on Thursday.

According to the central government's plan, a complete 10-year fishing ban is imposed in key waters of the Yangtze, China's longest river starting Friday

Related Topics

China Wuhan Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,856 new COVID-19 cases, 1,577 reco ..

10 minutes ago

Breaking: Lahore's CCPO Umar Sheikh transferred

23 minutes ago

PM makes resolutions for  2021

35 minutes ago

Pakistan, Indian exchange list of nuclear installa ..

1 minute ago

Stand up comedy night titled "Plot Twist" tommorow ..

1 minute ago

China's Liaoning reports 4 locally transmitted con ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.