10-year Fishing Ban Starts In Key Waters Of Yangtze River
Fri 01st January 2021
WUHAN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :A launch ceremony of the fishing ban in key waters of Yangtze River was held in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province on Thursday.
According to the central government's plan, a complete 10-year fishing ban is imposed in key waters of the Yangtze, China's longest river starting Friday