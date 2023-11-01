Open Menu

10-year-old Boy Dies In Australian School After Trapped Under Lift

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2023 | 12:30 PM

10-year-old boy dies in Australian school after trapped under lift

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) confirmed the death of a 10-year-old boy on Wednesday, after he was trapped under an elevator at a school in Sydney.

At about 2:00 p.m. local time, emergency services were called to the school on Cleveland Street in Wahroonga, a suburb in Sydney's north shore.

Upon arrival, officers found a 10-year-old boy trapped under a lift. Despite attempts to remove the boy, he died at the scene.

NSW Police Force said that a crime scene has been established and a recovery operation is continuing.

The incident occurred in a special Primary school and high school for children with disabilities.

Officers remain at the site for further investigation.

