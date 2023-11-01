10-year-old Boy Dies In Australian School After Trapped Under Lift
Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2023 | 12:30 PM
SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) confirmed the death of a 10-year-old boy on Wednesday, after he was trapped under an elevator at a school in Sydney.
At about 2:00 p.m. local time, emergency services were called to the school on Cleveland Street in Wahroonga, a suburb in Sydney's north shore.
Upon arrival, officers found a 10-year-old boy trapped under a lift. Despite attempts to remove the boy, he died at the scene.
NSW Police Force said that a crime scene has been established and a recovery operation is continuing.
The incident occurred in a special Primary school and high school for children with disabilities.
Officers remain at the site for further investigation.