10-Year-Old Boy Shot In California's Pasadena - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 09:07 PM

10-Year-Old Boy Shot in California's Pasadena - Reports

A 10-year-old boy has been wounded by an unidentified shooter in the US city of Pasadena, California, the KTLA5 broadcaster reported, citing officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) A 10-year-old boy has been wounded by an unidentified shooter in the US city of Pasadena, California, the KTLA5 broadcaster reported, citing officials.

According to the outlet, the preliminary investigation showed that the boy was playing outside of his house on Sunday afternoon when a car pulled up and at least one person got out and opened fire, hitting the boy at least two times.

The identity of the shooter, as well as what led to the incident, remains unknown.

The boy was found by the police, who arrived after receiving a report of multiple gunshots, and was sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The police are now searching for at least three male suspects.

