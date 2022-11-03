UrduPoint.com

10 Years After Rebel Occupation, East DR Congo City Fears New Assault

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2022 | 08:05 PM

10 years after rebel occupation, east DR Congo city fears new assault

In the eastern DR Congo city of Goma, fears are rising of an imminent assault by a bloody rebel group whose resurgence has stoked diplomatic tensions in central Africa

Goma, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :In the eastern DR Congo city of Goma, fears are rising of an imminent assault by a bloody rebel group whose resurgence has stoked diplomatic tensions in central Africa.

A predominantly Congolese Tutsi militia called the M23 has returned after years of dormancy, conquering swathes of territory in troubled North Kivu province.

After a string of victories over the army, the M23 fighters are as close as several dozen kilometres from Goma, a commercial hub of a million people that it briefly captured a decade ago.

Militiamen over the weekend were in control of Rugari, a settlement about 30 kilometres (18 miles) north of the city, according to violence monitor Kivu Security Tracker (KST).

Many citizens now dread what could come next, and food prices are rocketing.

"My children refuse to go to school, they think it (the assault) could happen at any moment," said Nsimire Foybe, a 58-year-old mother of eight, who sells potatoes and beans in Goma's lively Birere market.

She added that a fellow vendor was so shocked on hearing of the M23's vow to capture the city that she suffered a miscarriage and was still in hospital.

The M23 captured Goma in 2012, a move that gave it global prominence, but was beaten back by a joint Congolese-UN offensive and went into the sidelines.

The group took up arms again in late 2021, claiming that the Democratic Republic of Congo had failed to honour a pledge to integrate them into the army, among other grievances.

In June, it captured the strategic town of Bunagana, which lies on the border with Uganda.

Months of relative stasis have ended with the M23 capturing a string of settlements and a large army base, dramatically increasing the territory under its command.

The militia has also cemented control over the highway leading out of Goma, sending the prices of basic goods such as rice and flour soaring in the city. Many people are afraid that food will run out.

"The situation is going to become untenable," said Giramata Mwiza, a wholesaler in Birere, one of Goma's biggest markets.

