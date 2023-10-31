10 years on: CPEC contributes to socio-economic development of Pakistan

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) “Generally, the Chinese side has always wanted that Pakistan must grow and develop using the advantage of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It would become a new engine for the economic development of Pakistan,” said Chairman of KASB Group, Nasir Ali Shah Bukhari.

Speaking at recently held event “10 Years of Belt and Road Initiative - CPEC” Nasir Bukhari said that CPEC was launched as a game-changer project in Pakistan, and it changed the livelihoods of millions of people in the country.

“Energy, transportation infrastructure and power projects such as Gwadar port, Gwadar East-Bay Expressway and Sahiwal Power Plant have laid a solid foundation for Pakistan's economic development,” he added.

Since its inception, CPEC has opened doors for economic and social welfare in Pakistan. This has been achieved through the creation of jobs, exchange of personnel, poverty alleviation, and various relief projects. These findings were revealed in a report by Pakistan’s stock brokerage and corporate advisory firm, KASB KTrade Securities, during the event, CEN reported.

According to the report, CPEC has significantly contributed to Pakistan’s economy by boosting the development of industries such as energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and textiles.

During the seminar, Federal Minister for Privatization, Fawad Hasan Fawad delivered a keynote speech. He said that learning takes place across various platforms under CPEC.

“Starting to develop a global vision, which is a hallmark of Chinese thinking in every sphere of life. They also look at it in terms of all possible futuristic potential that it can offer. That is one singular reason for Chinese success, which is so remarkable and provides us an opportunity at that point in time to learn from them,” added Fawad.

Ex CPEC Head Hassan Daud But also addressed the event and dismissed rumors related to CPEC and said that the decade-long CPEC has contributed to the sustainable development and growth of Pakistan.

The CPEC is now entering a new stage of high-quality development, expanding cooperation in science and technology, agriculture and people’s livelihood.

In the panel discussion session, guests including Tahir Aslam, MD of Fongrow, Ali Majid, General Manager of Pakistani Division, LONGi, and Sufian Ahmad Ch, Head of Marketing, xiaomi Pak, shared ideas on topics such as agriculture, energy and Information Technology.

