UrduPoint.com

100 Dead Cats Found In French Pensioner's Home

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 04:59 PM

100 dead cats found in French pensioner's home

Around 100 dead cats were found in the home of a retired man in southern France, animal protection associations said Monday

Nice, France, Dec 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Around 100 dead cats were found in the home of a retired man in southern France, animal protection associations said Monday.

The volunteers were alerted by the niece of the 81-year-old who entered his house on Sunday after he was taken to hospital in Nice on the French Riviera and discovered the lifeless pets.

Most of the dead cats were stored in sealed plastic or wooden containers, the regional daily Nice-Matin reported.

In addition to the cats found in and around the house, there were also remains of squirrels and rats, and a dog's jaw.

More than 20 severely undernourished cats were rescued from the house alive and handed over to veterinarians or placed in foster homes.

"Judging from their positions most of the cats were already dead when they were put in these boxes," Philippe Desjacques, president of the La Tribu du Fourmilier association, told AFP.

"But we think that at least two were locked in alive." The mangled remains of one cat were found on the living room sofa, partly devoured by other cats.

Desjacques said the pensioner was probably suffering from Noah syndrome, which describes people hoarding a large number of animals, often out of loneliness, without being able to look after their needs.

Noah syndrome is a category of the Diogenes syndrome that describes people hoarding objects.

Desjacques said the animal protection associations would file criminal charges against the man for mistreatment of animals and negligence.

Related Topics

Dead France Nice Man Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

S.Korea reports 4,325 more COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 4,325 more COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Fiji confirms 2 cases of Omicron variant

Fiji confirms 2 cases of Omicron variant

1 minute ago

Sania Mirza, Shoaib to do ‘The Mirza Malik Show’ for Urduflix

19 minutes ago
 BISE annual oriental languages, compartmental exam ..

BISE annual oriental languages, compartmental examinations to be started from De ..

1 minute ago
 Neelofar Shahzad appointed as Chief (FBR)

Neelofar Shahzad appointed as Chief (FBR)

4 minutes ago
 Over 2.55 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered ..

Over 2.55 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.