100 Dead In Storm Helene Damage, Flooding Across US Southeast
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2024 | 08:20 PM
Valdosta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) At least 100 people have been killed after destructive floods ripped through the US southeast, officials said Monday, with the emergency response effort fast becoming a political football in a region that could decide the presidential election.
Rescue operations sought to find survivors and deliver supplies across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee in areas where torrential rains brought by Hurricane Helene caused havoc.
Residents face power cuts, supply shortages, blocked roads and broken communication lines in often mountainous terrain.
Republican candidate Donald Trump will on Monday visit Valdosta in Georgia -- an epicenter of the flooding destruction, and also a key state in the tight election being held in just five weeks' time.
Trump's Democrat opponent Vice President Kamala Harris canceled campaign events to return to Washington for a briefing on the Federal response, while President Joe Biden was due to speak on Monday morning from the White House.
Biden, who has approved federal aid for several states in the wake of the disaster, plans to travel to hard-hit areas this week, "as soon as it will not disrupt emergency response operations," the White House said Sunday, adding that Harris would do the same.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said Monday that hundreds of roads had been destroyed and many communities "wiped off the map.
"
"This is an unprecedented storm," he told reporters. "We're working to surge supplies in. The emotional and physical toll here is indescribable.
"Rivers are still rising, so the danger is not over."
He said the long-term rebuilding plan would need to confront a reality of more extreme weather, "but right now, we're concentrating on saving lives and getting supplies to people who desperately need them."
Scientists say climate change likely plays a role in the rapid intensification of hurricanes, because there is more energy in warmer oceans for them to feed on.
At least 100 people were killed -- 39 in North Carolina, 25 in South Carolina, 17 in Georgia, 14 in Florida, four in Tennessee and one in Virginia, according to tallies from local authorities compiled by AFP. That total was expected to rise.
Nearly two million households and businesses remained without power on Monday, according to tracker poweroutage.us.
Helene slammed into Florida's northern Gulf shore as a huge Category Four hurricane late on Thursday night with winds of 140 miles (225 kilometers) per hour.
Even as it weakened, it tore a path of destruction stretching inland more than 500 miles.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
More Stories From World
-
Over one million people displaced in Lebanon as Israel continues air attacks: UN1 minute ago
-
Austria faces uncertainty after historic far-right election win32 minutes ago
-
China stocks soar on stimulus, but US and Europe retreat51 minutes ago
-
Osaka sets up Gauff 'battle' in Beijing, Sabalenka marches on1 hour ago
-
Murdoch abandons takeover bid for Rightmove2 hours ago
-
12 Tunisians dead as boat capsizes off Djerba: judiciary2 hours ago
-
Jaiswal leads India batting charge in rain-hit Bangladesh Test2 hours ago
-
Lebanese army says soldier killed in Israeli strike2 hours ago
-
China stocks soar on stimulus, Europe slides on automaker woes2 hours ago
-
12 Tunisians dead as boat capsizes off Djerba: judiciary3 hours ago
-
E.Guinea, Gabon clash at ICJ over oil-rich islands3 hours ago
-
Industry Minister discusses opportunities to develop the aviation, space industry in the Kingdom4 hours ago