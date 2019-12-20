UrduPoint.com
100 Million Train Tickets Snapped Up For Spring Festival

At least 102 million railway tickets for the Spring Festival travel rush have been sold in eight days after China's railway operator started the presale on Dec. 12

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :At least 102 million railway tickets for the Spring Festival travel rush have been sold in eight days after China's railway operator started the presale on Dec. 12.

On Thursday alone, nearly 14 million train tickets were sold, with about 12 million offered through the official 12306 online booking services, the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (CSRC) said.

Popular trains of the day are mostly to or from major cities like Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, with tickets almost sold out.

The upcoming holiday for the Spring Festival, a traditional festival for family reunions, will run from Jan. 24 to 30, while the travel rush, also known as "chunyun," will last for 40 days from Jan. 10 to Feb. 18.

To serve the rising demand before the festival, 5,275 pairs of trains will be put into operation every day with a capacity to handle 10.1 million passengers.

Railway passengers in China are expected to hit 440 million during the Spring Festival travel rush, up 8 percent year on year, the CSRC said.

