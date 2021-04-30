100 mn people fully vaccinated against Covid in US: official

One hundred million people in the United States are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, White House pandemic response coordinator Jeff Zients said Friday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :One hundred million people in the United States are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, White House pandemic response coordinator Jeff Zients said Friday.

"That's 100 million Americans with a sense of relief and peace of mind knowing that after a long and hard year they're protected from the virus, knowing their decision to get vaccinated protects not just themselves, but also protects their families, their friends and their communities," he said.