UrduPoint.com

100% Of Ballots Processed In French Presidential Election Runoff: Macron Wins With 58.55%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2022 | 05:00 AM

100% of Ballots Processed in French Presidential Election Runoff: Macron Wins With 58.55%

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) France's Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron won in the second round of the presidential election, according to voting results published by the Interior Ministry after 100% of the ballots were processed.

Macron secured 58.

55 percent of the votes in the runoff, while his rival, far-right presidential candidate, leader of the National Rally party Marine Le Pen got 41.45 percent.

The second round of the French presidential election was held on Sunday. During the first round, held on April 10, Macron won 27.84 percent, while Le Pen secured 23.15 percent of the votes.

Related Topics

Election Interior Ministry France April Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

20 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

20 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

1 day ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

1 day ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

1 day ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.