100% of Ballots Processed in French Presidential Election Runoff: Macron Wins With 58.55%

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) France's Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron won in the second round of the presidential election, according to voting results published by the Interior Ministry after 100% of the ballots were processed.

Macron secured 58.

55 percent of the votes in the runoff, while his rival, far-right presidential candidate, leader of the National Rally party Marine Le Pen got 41.45 percent.

The second round of the French presidential election was held on Sunday. During the first round, held on April 10, Macron won 27.84 percent, while Le Pen secured 23.15 percent of the votes.