100 Pupils Test Positive For Covid At Zimbabwe School

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 10:46 PM

100 pupils test positive for Covid at Zimbabwe school

A hundred students at a high school in northwestern Zimbabwe have tested positive for coronavirus, the government said Tuesday, raising fears of a new wave of the respiratory infection

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :A hundred students at a high school in northwestern Zimbabwe have tested positive for coronavirus, the government said Tuesday, raising fears of a new wave of the respiratory infection.

"A total of 100 pupils have tested positive for Covid-19 at...

John Tallach boarding secondary school in Matabeleland North," government spokesman Nick Mangwana said on Twitter.

He did not specify when the tests were conducted, but said the school, which has more than 600 students, "has since been sealed off, with no-one allowed in or out."Zimbabwe has so far recorded 8,897 cases of coronavirus, including 257 deaths, far fewer than in neighbouring South Africa, which has notched up more than 750,000 cases with 20,314 fatalities.

More Stories From World

