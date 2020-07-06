UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1,000 Jobs To Go At German Aircraft Engine Firm

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 03:29 PM

1,000 jobs to go at German aircraft engine firm

German aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines said Monday it is planning to cut at least 1,000 jobs as the impact of the coronavirus continues to hammer the aviation industry

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :German aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines said Monday it is planning to cut at least 1,000 jobs as the impact of the coronavirus continues to hammer the aviation industry.

"By the end of 2021, the company aims to reduce capacity at its German and international locations by a total of around 10 to 15 percent," the company said in a statement.

Headquartered in Munich, MTU Aero Engines employs more than 10,000 people worldwide and provides maintenance services as well as engines for military and commercial planes.

"As a result of the pandemic, the aviation industry will remain under pressure for some time to come," CEO Reiner Winkler was cited as saying.

"It will be years before air traffic -- which is the foundation on which our activities in series production and our maintenance business rest -- returns to pre-crisis levels," he added.

The company hopes however to avoid compulsory redundancies, making the savings instead through partial retirement, early retirement and other arrangements.

Travel restrictions introduced to slow the spread of the coronavirus since March have put a stranglehold on the aviation industry around the world.

European aircraft maker Airbus said last week it is planning to cut around 15,000 jobs worldwide, 11 percent of its total workforce, in response to the "gravest crisis" the industry has ever seen.

Germany's Lufthansa, Europe's biggest airline group, has been granted a nine billion euro ($10 billion) bailout from the German government, saving it from bankruptcy as a result of crushed travel demand.

Related Topics

World Business Europe German Company Traffic Munich Euro March From Government Industry Billion Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Malawi President on Indep ..

5 seconds ago

UAE leaders congratulate Comoros President on Inde ..

18 seconds ago

Dr. Zafar Mirza tests positive for Coronavirus

14 minutes ago

UAE strengthens capacity among medical professiona ..

30 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to start operation on July 14 ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan, China to sign agreement for Azad Pattan ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.