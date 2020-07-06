UrduPoint.com
1,000 Jobs To Go At German Aircraft Engine Firm

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:04 PM

German aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines said Monday it is planning to cut at least 1,000 jobs as the impact of the coronavirus continues to hammer the aviation industry

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :German aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines said Monday it is planning to cut at least 1,000 jobs as the impact of the coronavirus continues to hammer the aviation industry.

"By the end of 2021, the company aims to reduce capacity at its German and international locations by a total of around 10 to 15 percent," the company said in a statement.

Headquartered in Munich, MTU Aero Engines employs more than 10,000 people worldwide and provides maintenance services as well as engines for military and commercial planes.

"As a result of the pandemic, the aviation industry will remain under pressure for sometime to come," CEO Reiner Winkler was cited as saying.

