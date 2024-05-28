Open Menu

10,000 Demonstrate In Paris Against Israeli Gaza Offensive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2024 | 08:30 AM

10,000 demonstrate in Paris against Israeli Gaza offensive

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) About 10,000 people took part in a demonstration near the Israeli embassy in Paris on Monday against Israel's deadly shelling of the Gaza city of Rafah.

The demonstration gathered a few hundred metres (yards) from the embassy in the centre of the French capital before protesters chanted "We are all Gaza children", "Free Gaza" and other pro-Palestinian slogans.

The gathering was organised a day after Israel's strike on Hamas targets in Rafah which set off a fire in a tent city where 45 people died, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Israel has faced international condemnation over the attack.

"It is a massacre too many," said François Rippe of the Association France-Palestine Solidarity group that organised the rally, that the Paris police service said involved about 10,000 people.

"They start a fire in a camp for displaced, they burn people and we (France) don't even summon the Israeli ambassador to ask for an account. It is just not acceptable," Rippe added.

One large banner at the rally showed presidents Emmanuel Macron of France Joe Biden of the United States and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the slogan "it is humanity they are assassinating". France and the United States have condemned the Israeli attack.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Prime Minister Police Israel Condemnation Gaza France Died Paris United States All From

Recent Stories

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

11 hours ago
 Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for hea ..

Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection

12 hours ago
 Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce r ..

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors

12 hours ago
 Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied ..

Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..

13 hours ago
 Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcom ..

Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses

13 hours ago
 Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer o ..

Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28

13 hours ago
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

15 hours ago
 The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace ..

The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

15 hours ago
 PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching he ..

PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave

15 hours ago
 Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

16 hours ago
 Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

16 hours ago
 Seven desks established under SIFC to attract fore ..

Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign

16 hours ago

More Stories From World