100,000 Have Fled Lebanon For Syria Due To Israeli Strikes: UN
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Some 100,000 people have fled to Syria from Lebanon due to Israeli air strikes, a figure that has doubled in two days, the United Nations' refugee head said on Monday.
"The number of people who have crossed into Syria from Lebanon fleeing Israeli airstrikes -- Lebanese and Syrian nationals -- has reached 100,000," Filippo Grandi said on X.
"The outflow continues," he warned.
He said his UN refugee agency (UNHCR) was "present at four crossing points, alongside local authorities and (the Syrian Red Crescent) to support new arrivals".
The mass displacement into war-torn Syria began a week ago, on September 23, the UNHCR told AFP on Saturday.
Israel has widened its attacks in recent days to include Lebanon as well as the Gaza Strip, targeting Iran's regional ally, Hezbollah.
Strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon killed it leader, Hassan Nasrallah, on Friday.
In the last week, Israeli bombardment has killed more than 700 people in Lebanon, including 14 paramedics over a two-day period, according to Lebanon's health ministry.
By Friday, 30,000 people had crossed into Syria, according to the UNHCR.
Its representative in Syria, Gonzalo Vargas Llosa, said around 80 percent were Syrian nationals and 20 percent Lebanese.
"Most are women and children, although some males have crossed. About half are children and adolescents," he told reporters.
He stressed the fleeing people were "arriving in a country that has been suffering from its own crisis and violence for more than 13 years, as well as from economic collapse".
"People fleeing the bombing arrive in Syria exhausted, traumatised and in desperate need of help."
Recent Stories
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
PakVEng Test series: Tickets go on sale today
More Stories From World
-
Local police chief jailed for 3 years over deadly S. Korea crowd crush: Yonhap2 minutes ago
-
Putin says Russia will accomplish 'all goals set' in Ukraine12 minutes ago
-
Osaka sets up Gauff 'battle' in Beijing, Sabalenka marches on12 minutes ago
-
Local police chief jailed for 3 years over deadly S. Korea crowd crush: Yonhap32 minutes ago
-
Osaka sets up Gauff clash in Beijing, Sabalenka marches on42 minutes ago
-
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?1 hour ago
-
Americans defeat Internationals to capture Presidents Cup1 hour ago
-
S. Korea's corporate labor cost growth slows in 20232 hours ago
-
Bus, SUV collision kills 6, injures 55 in Philippines2 hours ago
-
Bangladesh's Mominul reaches 100 after India strike in rain-hit Test2 hours ago
-
Correa snatches Atletico spiky derby draw against Real Madrid3 hours ago
-
SpaceX docks at ISS to take stranded astronauts home next year3 hours ago