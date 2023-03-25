UrduPoint.com

100,000 Muslims Offer 1st Ramadan Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2023 | 08:07 PM

100,000 Muslims offer 1st Ramadan Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa

Thousands of Palestinians from the occupied West Bank marched to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem to mark the first Friday prayers of the fasting month of Ramadan, despite restrictions imposed by Israel

JERUSALEM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ):Thousands of Palestinians from the occupied West Bank marched to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem to mark the first Friday prayers of the fasting month of Ramadan, despite restrictions imposed by Israel.

"About 100,000 worshipers performed Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque," Sheikh Azzam Al-Khatib, Director General of the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, told Anadolu.

Israeli police have been deployed since morning in the streets of the city, especially the Old City and its alleys, and the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli police said it deployed "over 2,300 Jerusalem District police officers, border police officers, and other reinforcements" in East Jerusalem.

It said that it would allow a very small number of Gazans who obtained permits to enter East Jerusalem during the month of Ramadan.

Israel issued a decision Monday regarding the entry of West Bank residents to East Jerusalem to perform Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Women of all ages, male children up to 12 years old and men older than 55 will be allowed to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan without a permit.

Israel, however, imposed a permit on men from 45 - 55 years old.

Related Topics

Police Israel Bank Jerusalem Male Border Mosque All From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head U ..

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head UK mission in Canada

51 minutes ago
 Five more infected with Coronavirus in RWP

Five more infected with Coronavirus in RWP

13 minutes ago
 ASI suspended for maltreatment of senior citizen

ASI suspended for maltreatment of senior citizen

13 minutes ago
 Man dies, one injured in accident

Man dies, one injured in accident

13 minutes ago
 Three suspected robbers held

Three suspected robbers held

13 minutes ago
 ECP finalises arrangements for repolling in 15 Sin ..

ECP finalises arrangements for repolling in 15 Sindh districts

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.