Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 03:53 PM

Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Wednesday handled the 10,000th China-Europe freight train trip

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Wednesday handled the 10,000th China-Europe freight train trip.

Train X9041 with 50 carriages left Xi'an International Trade & Logistics Park for Kazakhstan, said the China Railway Xi'an Group Co. Ltd.

Since the launch of the China-Europe freight train service in the city in 2013, 15 routes from Xi'an have been opened, linking Xi'an with cities in 44 countries and regions.

Bai Kuanfeng, director of the logistics park, said that with the continuous development of China-Europe freight train services, the goods transported via Xi'an have expanded to nine categories, including textile products, machinery, electronic products, automobiles and auto parts.

