100m extra Covid-19 vaccine doses for poorer countries: Vaccine Alliance

Up to 100 million additional doses of any eventual safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines will be secured for delivery to poorer countries in 2021, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance announced Tuesday

The announcement means 200 million doses have been secured from the Serum Instituteof India, following a previous announcement in August from Gavi and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation that they had secured an inital 100 million doses from SII, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume.

The doses will be priced at a maximum of $3 each, Gavi said in a statement.

