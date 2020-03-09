UrduPoint.com
101 Countries Now Affected By Coronavirus, Death Toll Outside Of China Surpasses 480 - WHO

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 03:00 AM

101 Countries Now Affected by Coronavirus, Death Toll Outside of China Surpasses 480 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Over 100 countries are now affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with the total number of confirmed cases worldwide having surpassed 105,580 the latest situation report of the World Health Organization (WHO) says.

"8 new countries/territories/areas (Bulgaria, Costa Rica, Faroe Islands, French Guiana, Maldives, Malta, Martinique, and Republic of Moldova) have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours," the Sunday situation report says.

According to the latest WHO figures, there are currently 101 coronavirus-affected countries. In China, 80,859 cases have been confirmed, while outside of China there are 24,727 confirmed coronavirus cases (over 3,600 of them are newly-reported cases).

The coronavirus death toll in China is 3,100 while outside of China 484 people have died from COVID-19, according to the WHO, which says that 71 new deaths have been reported outside of China since the previous WHO situation report.

