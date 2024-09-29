101 Dead In Nepal Floods After Relentless Monsoon Rains
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Kathmandu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Low-lying neighbourhoods in Nepal's capital Kathmandu were inundated by surging floodwaters on Sunday after ferocious monsoon rains that police said had killed at least 101 people around the Himalayan republic.
Deadly rain-related floods and landslides are common across South Asia during the monsoon season from June to September, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.
Large swathes of eastern and central Nepal have been inundated since Friday with flash floods reported in several rivers and extensive damage to the country's highways.
"The death toll has reached 101, and 64 people are missing," police spokesperson Dan Bahadur Karki told AFP.
"There is likely to be an increase in the death toll as our search and rescue mission proceeds in the affected areas," he added.
The Kathmandu valley recorded 240 millimetres (9.4 inches) of rain in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, the country's weather bureau told the Kathmandu Post newspaper.
It was the highest rainfall recorded in the capital since at least 1970, the report said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
More Stories From World
-
Nepal dam-building spree powers electric vehicle boom7 minutes ago
-
Bike apprenticeship helps break UK reoffending cycle7 minutes ago
-
More than 60 dead from storm Helene as rescue, cleanup efforts grow7 minutes ago
-
Florida island starts long clean-up after Hurricane Helene17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan hits back at India for accusing Islamabad of cross-border terrorism at UNGA47 minutes ago
-
Austrians to vote with far-right in sight of historic win1 hour ago
-
Rain washes out day two of India-Bangladesh 2nd Test2 hours ago
-
101 dead in Nepal floods after relentless monsoon rains2 hours ago
-
Golf: US LPGA NW Arkansas Championship scores2 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results8 hours ago
-
India protests at UN General Assembly against PM Shehbaz highlighting Kashmir dispute8 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table8 hours ago