102 Saudis, Residents Awarded Merit Medal Of Second Class
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 01:20 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has approved awarding the Merit Medal of the Second Class to 102 Saudis and residents for donating blood 50 times.
