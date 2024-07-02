Open Menu

107 Killed In Stampede At India Religious Gathering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2024 | 11:39 PM

At least 107 people were crushed to death at a Hindu religious gathering in northern India on Tuesday, with many others injured, a senior government official said

Lucknow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) At least 107 people were crushed to death at a Hindu religious gathering in northern India on Tuesday, with many others injured, a senior government official said.

A large crowd had gathered near the city of Hathras for a sermon by a popular preacher but a fierce dust storm sparked panic as people were leaving.

Many were crushed or trampled, falling on top of each other, with some collapsing into a roadside drain in the chaos.

"The attendees were exiting the venue when a dust storm blinded their vision, leading to a melee and the subsequent tragic incident," said Chaitra V., divisional commissioner of Aligarh city in Uttar Pradesh state, told AFP.

"We... are focusing on providing relief and medical aid for the victims," she added.

Hours after the tragedy, she told reporters the toll had surged past a hundred.

"Initial information.. is that 107 people have died," she told reporters.

Most of the dead were women, according to state chief medical officer Umesh Kumar Tripathi, who told reporters "many injured" have been hospitalised.

Deadly incidents are common at places of worship during major religious festivals in India, the biggest of which prompt millions of devotees to make pilgrimages to holy sites.

- 'Crushed to death' -

Lines of ambulances rushed the injured to hospitals.

Wailing women and crying men gathered outside one mortuary in the town of Etah, where many of the dead were taken, seeking news of their relatives.

"When the sermon finished, everyone started running out," Shakuntala, a woman who gave only one name, told the Press Trust of India news agency.

"People fell in a drain by the road. They started falling one on top of the other and got crushed to death."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced compensation of $2,400 to the next of kin of those who died and $600 to those injured in the "tragic incident".

"My condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones... I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured," Modi wrote on social media platform X.

President Droupadi Murmu said the deaths were "heart-rending" and offered her "deepest condolences".

- Grim record -

Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh chief minister who is also a Hindu monk, expressed his condolences to the relatives of those killed, his office said.

"He has directed the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital... and to speed up the relief work at the spot," it said.

Adityanath's office said an investigation had been ordered into deaths.

