1,090 validly nominate candidates for HKSAR district council election gazetted

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The Names of 1,090 validly nominated candidates for the 2019 District Council Ordinary Election of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region were gazetted on Thursday. The candidates will compete for the 452 seats in the 18 districts.

Polling will take place on Nov.

24, and over 600 ordinary polling stations and 23 dedicated polling stations will be open on the polling day for over 4.13 million electors listed on the 2019 Final Register to cast their votes, a spokesman for the Registration and Electoral Office said.

According to an amendment regulation, the candidates may choose to disclose an address that they prefer, be it their office or business address, correspondence address, residential address or post office box number.