10th Anniversary Of Chinese Drama Theater Program Celebrated In Cambodia

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 04:20 PM

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The 10th anniversary of a Chinese Drama Theater program aired on the state-run National Television of Cambodia (TVK) was celebrated here in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Cambodian Information Ministry's Secretary of State Kem Gunawadh said that since 2014, the Chinese Drama Theater program has served as a window to China's culture, tradition, customs, civilization and history.

"Through this Chinese Drama Theater program, Cambodian audience has an in-depth understanding of the geography, glorious civilization, life of the Chinese people from ancient to modern times, cultural diversity, and wonderful cultural heritage sites of China," he said.

Gunawadh said the celebration was part of joint activities to mark the Cambodia-China People-to-People Exchange Year 2024.

"This Chinese Drama Theater program has played and will continue to play an important role in promoting cultural ties and the bonds of traditional friendship between the peoples of both countries towards building a Cambodia-China community with a shared future," he said.

Yang Guorui, deputy director of China's National Radio and Television Administration, said the Chinese Drama Theater program has brought more than 2,500 episodes of Chinese tv drama series, cartoons and other audio-visual works to the Cambodian audience in the past 10 years.

"From 'Romance of the Three Kingdoms' and 'Dream of Red Mansions' to 'Minning Town', these classic dramas from China have been widely welcomed by the Cambodian audience," he said.

Yang said the Chinese Drama Theater program has played an important role in promoting China-Cambodia ties and enhancing mutual understanding and friendship among the peoples of both countries.

