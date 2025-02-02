10th International Military Quran Memorization Competition kicks off in Makkah

(@FahadShabbir)

MAKKAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The 10th International Military Quran Memorization Competition has commenced in Makkah, bringing together 179 participants from 32 countries the other day.

The competition, organized by the General Administration of Religious Affairs of the Armed Forces under the patronage of Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, aims to promote the significance of the Quran, encourage its memorization, and underscore Saudi Arabia’s role as the custodian of islam’s holiest sites.

The event features six categories: full Quran memorization, as well as 20-part, 10-part, five-part, and three-part memorization, along with a special category dedicated to recitation and Tajweed (proper pronunciation).

Alongside the competition, a Quranic forum for religious affairs directors and Imams is being held, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s contributions to Quran printing, translation, and distribution. Discussions at the forum focus on the moral values derived from the Quran, the Kingdom’s religious initiatives, and the significance of Tajweed in deepening understanding of the holy book.

The General Administration of Religious Affairs is also conducting specialized training programs for religious affairs personnel within the armed forces, with a focus on Quranic teaching methodologies and skill enhancement for instructors and competition judges.

Maj. Gen. Mesfer Al-Issa, director of the General Administration of Religious Affairs and competition supervisor, described the event as a major initiative to honor the Quran.

He emphasized Saudi Arabia’s commitment to fostering Quranic learning among military personnel, reinforcing the leadership’s dedication to religious education.

Al-Issa underscored the profound impact of the competition, particularly given its setting in the sacred cities of Makkah and Madinah. He noted that the Quran plays a vital role in shaping the character of soldiers, instilling psychological, behavioral, and spiritual stability.

The 14-day event will be held over two phases: the first 10 days in Makkah, followed by four days in Madinah, where participants will visit the Prophet’s Mosque and other significant Islamic landmarks.

An advanced electronic evaluation system, ‘Insaf’ (Fairness), is being employed to ensure transparency in scoring. Judges, including imams from the Two Holy Mosques and renowned Quranic scholars, provide immediate feedback to contestants on memorization, pronunciation, Tajweed, and accuracy.

Al-Issa highlighted that the participants are selected through rigorous national competitions conducted throughout the year to identify top military memorizers.

Beyond fostering memorization, the competition serves as a platform for military personnel from Islamic nations to engage in scholarly discussions, promoting moderate Islamic values and a deeper understanding of the Quran.

Al-Issa emphasized that the initiative strengthens the integration of Quranic teachings within Islamic armed forces, nurturing a generation of soldiers rooted in Islamic knowledge and guided by moral and spiritual principles.