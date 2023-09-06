10th meeting of SCO Ministers of Justice issues joint statement

A joint statement has been issued at the 10th Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Ministers of Justice, which was held in Shanghai, China on September 5-6

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :A joint statement has been issued at the 10th Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Ministers of Justice, which was held in Shanghai, China on September 5-6.

The ministers of justice of member states agreed that ensuring the rule of law, on the basis of the principle of respecting and safeguarding human rights in all fields of social, political and economic life, is an important factor for the stable, sustainable and successful development of SCO member states, CGTN reported.

Stressing the importance of cooperation in the legal and judicial fields of the SCO, justice ministers vowed to continue to carry out the activities of expert working groups on judicial expertise and legal services.

During the meeting, China's Ministry of Justice signed annual bilateral cooperation framework documents with the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic, clarifying the specific content and form of bilateral exchanges and cooperation in the field of rule of law.