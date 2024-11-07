Open Menu

11 Bodies Dumped In Pickup Truck In Mexico

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 10:38 PM

11 bodies dumped in pickup truck in Mexico

The bodies of 11 people, including two women and two minors, were found abandoned in a pickup truck in a southern Mexican city plagued by criminal violence, authorities said Thursday

Chilpancingo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The bodies of 11 people, including two women and two minors, were found abandoned in a pickup truck in a southern Mexican city plagued by criminal violence, authorities said Thursday.

The state prosecutor's office said it had opened a murder investigation after the grisly discovery in Chilpancingo, whose mayor was beheaded last month less than a week after taking office.

The city is the capital of the southern state of Guerrero, which has endured years of bloodshed linked to turf wars between drug cartels.

Authorities said last week that they were investigating the disappearance of 17 people, including five minors, in the same region, but it was not immediately clear if the two cases were linked.

The truck containing the bodies was found on a highway to Acapulco, the former beachside playground of the rich and famous now blighted by criminal violence.

It comes days after gunmen killed five members of the same family in a suburb of Acapulco.

Spiraling violence, much of it linked to drug trafficking and gangs, has seen more than 450,000 people murdered in Mexico since 2006.

The victims include Chilpancingo mayor Alejandro Arcos, whose gruesome killing in early October caused shock and anger.

Last year, 1,890 murders were recorded in Guerrero, which is home to drug production and trafficking routes, including through Pacific sea ports.

The northwestern cartel stronghold of Sinaloa has also seen a spike in violence since the July arrest of drug lord Ismael Zambada in the United States unleashed a wave of gang infighting.

Tackling the criminal violence that makes murder and kidnapping a daily occurrence in Mexico is among the major challenges facing President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The former Mexico City mayor, who became the country's first woman president on October 1, has ruled out declaring "war" on drug cartels.

Instead she has pledged to continue her predecessor's "hugs not bullets" strategy of using social policy to tackle crime at its roots, while also making better use of intelligence.

dr/st

Related Topics

Murder Kidnapping Chilpancingo Acapulco Mexico City Same United States Mexico July October Criminals Women Family

Recent Stories

PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in footba ..

PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister

5 minutes ago
 Submerged cemeteries pile pain on Spain flood surv ..

Submerged cemeteries pile pain on Spain flood survivors

5 minutes ago
 Biden urges Americans to 'bring down temperature' ..

Biden urges Americans to 'bring down temperature' after Trump win

5 minutes ago
 Diplomatic incident in French-owned Jerusalem chur ..

Diplomatic incident in French-owned Jerusalem church compound

5 minutes ago
 Dutch extradite mother of premature baby smuggled ..

Dutch extradite mother of premature baby smuggled from France

16 minutes ago
 Toll from Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia ..

Toll from Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia rises to four: official

16 minutes ago
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi g ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi grieves over loss of security p ..

16 minutes ago
 IHC summons jail chief over non-compliance of PTI ..

IHC summons jail chief over non-compliance of PTI founder meeting order

5 minutes ago
 Equities rise as traders weigh Trump 2.0, rate cut ..

Equities rise as traders weigh Trump 2.0, rate cut prospects

12 minutes ago
 Govt. committed to end Pakistan’s isolation, bri ..

Govt. committed to end Pakistan’s isolation, bring economic stability: Danyal ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan commits to building community resilience ..

Pakistan commits to building community resilience against climate change: Romina

6 minutes ago
 Justice Kayani visits Federal Judicial Complex; in ..

Justice Kayani visits Federal Judicial Complex; inspects court operations

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World