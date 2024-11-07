11 Bodies Dumped In Pickup Truck In Mexico
Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 10:38 PM
Chilpancingo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The bodies of 11 people, including two women and two minors, were found abandoned in a pickup truck in a southern Mexican city plagued by criminal violence, authorities said Thursday.
The state prosecutor's office said it had opened a murder investigation after the grisly discovery in Chilpancingo, whose mayor was beheaded last month less than a week after taking office.
The city is the capital of the southern state of Guerrero, which has endured years of bloodshed linked to turf wars between drug cartels.
Authorities said last week that they were investigating the disappearance of 17 people, including five minors, in the same region, but it was not immediately clear if the two cases were linked.
The truck containing the bodies was found on a highway to Acapulco, the former beachside playground of the rich and famous now blighted by criminal violence.
It comes days after gunmen killed five members of the same family in a suburb of Acapulco.
Spiraling violence, much of it linked to drug trafficking and gangs, has seen more than 450,000 people murdered in Mexico since 2006.
The victims include Chilpancingo mayor Alejandro Arcos, whose gruesome killing in early October caused shock and anger.
Last year, 1,890 murders were recorded in Guerrero, which is home to drug production and trafficking routes, including through Pacific sea ports.
The northwestern cartel stronghold of Sinaloa has also seen a spike in violence since the July arrest of drug lord Ismael Zambada in the United States unleashed a wave of gang infighting.
Tackling the criminal violence that makes murder and kidnapping a daily occurrence in Mexico is among the major challenges facing President Claudia Sheinbaum.
The former Mexico City mayor, who became the country's first woman president on October 1, has ruled out declaring "war" on drug cartels.
Instead she has pledged to continue her predecessor's "hugs not bullets" strategy of using social policy to tackle crime at its roots, while also making better use of intelligence.
