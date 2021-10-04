UrduPoint.com

11 Bodies Found At Sea Off Balearic Isles: Spain Govt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 09:52 PM

Spanish rescuers found 11 bodies floating in the sea off the Balearic Islands on Monday, pulling another three people to safety, a government spokesman said

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Spanish rescuers found 11 bodies floating in the sea off the Balearic Islands on Monday, pulling another three people to safety, a government spokesman said.

"Three people were rescued alive and 11 bodies have been recovered," a government delegation spokesman said, after initially saying that 17 bodies had been spotted floating in the water just west of the island of Cabrera.

