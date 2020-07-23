UrduPoint.com
11 Bodies Found In Mass Grave In Libya

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 05:55 PM

Eleven unidentified bodies were recovered inside a mass grave in the city of Tarhuna, some 90 km south of the capital Tripoli, the UN-backed government's Ministry of Justice said Thursday

TRIPOLI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Eleven unidentified bodies were recovered inside a mass grave in the city of Tarhuna, some 90 km south of the capital Tripoli, the UN-backed government's Ministry of Justice said Thursday.

"The committee tasked by the Minister of Justice to search for mass graves in the city of Tarhuna, with supervision of the Attorney General's office today, recovered the remains of 11 unidentified blindfolded bodies after discovering a mass grave," the ministry said in a statement.

"The committee will continue the search and recovery work until all the identified locations for mass graves in the city are completed," the statement said.

Before the UN-backed government took control of it, Tarhuna was the main military operation center for the rival east-based army.

Tripoli has witnessed deadly armed clashes between the UN-backed government and the east-based army for more than a year. The UN-backed government has recently announced the takeover of all of western Libya after the withdrawal of the east-based army.

