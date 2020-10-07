UrduPoint.com
11 Bodies Of Migrants Wash Ashore Off Libyan Coast In Past Week: IOM

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 02:43 PM

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Tuesday that 11 bodies of migrants washed ashore off the Libyan coast over the past week

TRIPOLI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Tuesday that 11 bodies of migrants washed ashore off the Libyan coast over the past week.

"In the period of 28. Sept to 5. Oct, the bodies of 11 migrants washed up on shore and no survivors returned to Libya," the IOM said.

The IOM said that 9,448 illegal migrants, including women and children, have been rescued and returned to Libya so far in 2020.

The Organization also said that 196 migrants died and 275 others went missing on the Central Mediterranean route so far this year.

Libya has become a preferred departure point for illegal immigrants who attempt to cross the Mediterranean towards European shores.

