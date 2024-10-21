11 Bodies Recovered After Boat Sinks Off Myanmar: Resident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Rescuers have recovered eleven bodies after an overloaded boat carrying around 30 people sank in the Andaman Sea off Myanmar's southern coast, a resident told AFP on Monday, with the rest of the passengers still missing.
"We found 10 bodies last night and one this morning," said a monk from Kyauk Kar village in the southern Tanintharyi region, from where the boat had left Sunday evening.
According to the monk, who asked for anonymity to talk to the media, the boat had been carrying mostly students returning to Myeik city from the village after a two-week break.
"The boat left from the village at 9 pm (1430 GMT) which was too late already, and it was overloaded and sunk," he said.
Villagers had carried out cremations for the 11 bodies that had been recovered, he said, and local rescue teams were searching for the missing.
None of the recovered bodies were of students, the monk said.
Boat accidents are common in Myanmar, a country with rudimentary transport and weakly enforced safety regulations.
Vessels ferrying people along the coastline and rivers are often dangerously overcrowded, and accidents can have staggering death tolls. It can also take several days for all bodies to be retrieved.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
More Stories From World
-
King Charles to spotlight conflict, climate in Australian capital2 minutes ago
-
UN biodiversity summit opens with call for 'significant' funding12 minutes ago
-
Storm Oscar hits eastern Cuba as island grapples with blackout12 minutes ago
-
Japan PM facing lukewarm approval ahead of election22 minutes ago
-
Shallow 5.8-magnitude quake hits eastern Indonesia island: USGS32 minutes ago
-
Celtics seek repeat, Lebron and son unite as NBA season opens1 hour ago
-
Simmering Bellingham set for Dortmund reunion in Champions League2 hours ago
-
Unbeaten Chiefs march past 49ers, Lions hand Vikings first loss3 hours ago
-
King Charles to spotlight conflict, climate in Australian capital5 hours ago
-
Harris celebrates birthday at Georgia churches as Trump serves McDonald's5 hours ago
-
UN chief urges 'significant investment' in fund to save nature5 hours ago
-
UN chief seeks 'significant' funding at summit to save nature5 hours ago