Open Menu

11 Bodies Recovered After Boat Sinks Off Myanmar: Resident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2024 | 10:00 AM

11 bodies recovered after boat sinks off Myanmar: resident

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Rescuers have recovered eleven bodies after an overloaded boat carrying around 30 people sank in the Andaman Sea off Myanmar's southern coast, a resident told AFP on Monday, with the rest of the passengers still missing.

"We found 10 bodies last night and one this morning," said a monk from Kyauk Kar village in the southern Tanintharyi region, from where the boat had left Sunday evening.

According to the monk, who asked for anonymity to talk to the media, the boat had been carrying mostly students returning to Myeik city from the village after a two-week break.

"The boat left from the village at 9 pm (1430 GMT) which was too late already, and it was overloaded and sunk," he said.

Villagers had carried out cremations for the 11 bodies that had been recovered, he said, and local rescue teams were searching for the missing.

None of the recovered bodies were of students, the monk said.

Boat accidents are common in Myanmar, a country with rudimentary transport and weakly enforced safety regulations.

Vessels ferrying people along the coastline and rivers are often dangerously overcrowded, and accidents can have staggering death tolls. It can also take several days for all bodies to be retrieved.

Related Topics

Myeik Myanmar Sunday Media All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2024

37 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2024

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

1 day ago
 Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

1 day ago
 Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

1 day ago
Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

1 day ago
 Tennis: Almaty ATP results

Tennis: Almaty ATP results

1 day ago
 Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Car ..

Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

1 day ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

1 day ago
 LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business ..

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues

1 day ago
 Winter vegetables must be cultivated during Octobe ..

Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October

1 day ago

More Stories From World