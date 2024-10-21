11 bodies recovered after boat sinks off Myanmar: resident

(@FahadShabbir)

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Rescuers have recovered 11 bodies after an overloaded boat carrying around 90 people sank off Myanmar's southern coast, a local resident told on Monday, with more than a dozen passengers still missing.

"We found 10 bodies last night and one this morning," said a monk from Kyauk Kar village in southern Tanintharyi region, from where the boat had left Sunday evening.

The boat had been carrying around 90 people, mostly students who were returning to Myeik city after a two-week break, according to the monk, who asked for anonymity to talk to the media.

"The boat left from the village at 9 pm (1430 GMT) which was too late already, and it was overloaded and sunk," he said.