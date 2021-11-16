UrduPoint.com

11 Civilians Killed In CAR Army Firefight With Rebels

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 08:02 PM

11 civilians killed in CAR army firefight with rebels

Eleven civilians have been killed in northwestern Central African Republic during fighting between rebels and soldiers, despite a ceasefire in the country, the local prefect said on Tuesday

Bangui, Central African Republic, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Eleven civilians have been killed in northwestern Central African Republic during fighting between rebels and soldiers, despite a ceasefire in the country, the local prefect said on Tuesday.

Rebels "infiltrated the weekly market at around 10 am on Sunday" near Mann, a town about 600 kilometres (370 miles) northwest of Bangui, Dieudonne Yougaina, prefect of Ouham-Pende, told AFP.

"Central African forces intervened... and the exchange of fire left 11 civilians dead, nine men and two women, as well as eight wounded," he said.

Yougaina blamed elements of the 3R (Return, Reclamation, Rehabilitation) rebels. The 3R, which is mainly composed of fighters from the Fulani ethnic group, is one of the most powerful armed groups in the country.

At the end of December, they joined in the rebel coalition that sought to overthrow President Faustin Archange Touadera and prevent his re-election.

Touadera declared a unilateral ceasefire on October 15 in the fight against the rebels to facilitate the opening of a national dialogue.

The main armed groups had said that they would respect the truce.

On November 9, several opposition parties had denounced a ceasefire violation by 3R members after an attack on a village in the northwest that left two soldiers and a civilian dead.

Ranked the second least developed country in the world by the United Nations, the Central African Republic was plunged into a bloody civil war after a coup in 2013.

The conflict has calmed considerably over the past three years, although large swathes of territory remain outside central government control.

A week before the December 27, 2020 presidential election, six of the most powerful armed groups that together held most of the country at the time formed the Coalition of Patriots for Change and launched an offensive to prevent Touadera's re-election.

Government forces have retaken the towns and much of the two-thirds of the country that the rebels had controlled, mainly thanks to Rwandan soldiers and the presence of hundreds of Russian mercenaries fighting alongside them.

Related Topics

Election Dead Attack Fire World United Nations Exchange Russia Bangui Central African Republic October November December Women Sunday 2020 Market From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Senate body for action against fake drug-addict re ..

Senate body for action against fake drug-addict rehabilitation centers

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court dismisses case regarding suga ..

Islamabad High Court dismisses case regarding sugarcane price

2 minutes ago
 Belarusian Investigators Arrived at Bruzgi Checkpo ..

Belarusian Investigators Arrived at Bruzgi Checkpoint After Migrants' Assault at ..

2 minutes ago
 Pfizer Will Let Others Make Its Experimental COVID ..

Pfizer Will Let Others Make Its Experimental COVID-19 Pill to Expand Access

2 minutes ago
 Walmart confident on inventories, outlook despite ..

Walmart confident on inventories, outlook despite higher inflation

7 minutes ago
 Merkel-Lukashenko Talk Was Concrete, Both Sides Wa ..

Merkel-Lukashenko Talk Was Concrete, Both Sides Want to Resolve Border Crisis - ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.